How To Reset My Firefox Browser Settings? | Step-by-step Guide

Did you make a few unwanted changes in Firefox but forgot which ones they were? In that case, if you want to quickly revert to the default settings without digging for what went wrong, you can simply restore the browser settings. In this guide, we tell you how to reset Firefox browser settings on PC and mobile.

Resetting Firefox is a process that deletes all the third-party plugins, extensions, themes, and custom settings. It sets your customized Firefox browser back to its default state. In other words, once the reset is done, your browser will look like it’s freshly installed. However, it will still retain your bookmarks, passwords, browsing history, download history, cookies, form auto-fill information, and personal dictionary.

If you have been encountering performance issues or unexpected bugs in Firefox, resetting the browser is a decisive way to quickly resolve any underlying issues.

Reset browser settings in Firefox

Resetting Firefox on PC

In the browser, click on the hamburger icon at the top-right corner.

2. Next, click on “Help.”

3. Click on “More troubleshooting information.”

4. In the Troubleshooting Information tab, select the “Refresh Firefox” button.

5. When prompted, click on “Refresh Firefox” again to confirm your decision.

Resetting Firefox on mobile

There is no built-in refresh button in Firefox’s mobile browser, so we will have to restore it back to its original state manually. Just follow these steps to reset Firefox settings to the default values:

Android:

Tap and hold the Firefox app icon. Then, select the info button from the pop-up menu.

2. Click on the “Clear data” button.

3. Select “Clear all data.”

4. When prompted, confirm your decision by tapping on “OK.”

iOS:

On iOS, there is technically no way to exclusively delete the app data and retain the app itself. So, we will have to uninstall the app along with its data to accomplish our goal.

Go to Settings. Select “General.”

3. Tap on “iPhone Storage.”

4. Select the desired app from the list.

5. Click on “Delete app” to delete the app as well as its data.

6. Re-install the Firefox app from the App Store.

So, those are the ways how you can reset Firefox settings to get a fresh start. If you have anything to add, make sure to comment down below. For similar how-tos, check out our Firefox guide.