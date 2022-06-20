Facebook Twitter Instagram
How To Reset My Firefox Browser Settings? | Step-by-step Guide

Start from scratch in just a minute.

how to restore firefox browser settings
Image: Illustration by author

Did you make a few unwanted changes in Firefox but forgot which ones they were? In that case, if you want to quickly revert to the default settings without digging for what went wrong, you can simply restore the browser settings. In this guide, we tell you how to reset Firefox browser settings on PC and mobile.

Resetting Firefox is a process that deletes all the third-party plugins, extensions, themes, and custom settings. It sets your customized Firefox browser back to its default state. In other words, once the reset is done, your browser will look like it’s freshly installed. However, it will still retain your bookmarks, passwords, browsing history, download history, cookies, form auto-fill information, and personal dictionary.

If you have been encountering performance issues or unexpected bugs in Firefox, resetting the browser is a decisive way to quickly resolve any underlying issues.

Reset browser settings in Firefox

Resetting Firefox on PC

  1. In the browser, click on the hamburger icon at the top-right corner.
firefox hamburger menu

2. Next, click on “Help.”

help button in firefox menu

3. Click on “More troubleshooting information.”

more troubleshooting information firefox

4. In the Troubleshooting Information tab, select the “Refresh Firefox” button.

refresh firefox button

5. When prompted, click on “Refresh Firefox” again to confirm your decision.

refresh firefox confirmation

Resetting Firefox on mobile

There is no built-in refresh button in Firefox’s mobile browser, so we will have to restore it back to its original state manually. Just follow these steps to reset Firefox settings to the default values:

Android:

  1. Tap and hold the Firefox app icon. Then, select the info button from the pop-up menu.
firefox info button

2. Click on the “Clear data” button.

firefox clear data button

3. Select “Clear all data.”

clear all data firefox mobile

4. When prompted, confirm your decision by tapping on “OK.”

delete all data firefox mobile

iOS:

On iOS, there is technically no way to exclusively delete the app data and retain the app itself. So, we will have to uninstall the app along with its data to accomplish our goal.

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select “General.”
general in settings menu ios

3. Tap on “iPhone Storage.”

iphone storage in general

4. Select the desired app from the list.

firefox in iphone storage menu

5. Click on “Delete app” to delete the app as well as its data.

delete firefox app ios

6. Re-install the Firefox app from the App Store.

So, those are the ways how you can reset Firefox settings to get a fresh start. If you have anything to add, make sure to comment down below. For similar how-tos, check out our Firefox guide.

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc.

