Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time | Recap

With the next episode of Rent a Girlfriend set to premiere this week, we’re here to give all the relevant details on the episode, what to expect, and the release date and time for Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 online.

As the second season of Rent a Girlfriend is coming towards its end, the story is getting captivating. Meanwhile, in the last episode, Kazuya struggles to recall what happened the previous night as his memories are blurred since he drank a little too much. From all he could muster up that Mizuhara was in his apartment taking care of him; however, to his surprise, upon finding the anti-hangover drink in his refrigerator along with a note from Mizuhara assured him that she was indeed taking care of him in his drunken state.

Furthermore, we see Mami’s visit to Kazuya’s workplace that leaves him surprised. However, more than the surprise, our protagonist was worried about Mami and Ruka seeing each other. As with every event in Kazuya’s life, this wouldn’t turn out smooth, and the two finally cross paths. This is when Ruka somehow figured out that Mami was Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend and declared herself to be Kazuya’s girlfriend.

Towards the end of episode 7, Mami also crosses paths with Mizuhara and notices that she has the same handbag that she saw at Kazuya’s house. Furthermore, we also see Mami following Kazuya’s grandmother’s Twitter account in a bid to know more about him indirectly. Meanwhile, all this aside, let’s take a look at the release schedule for Episode 8 of Season 2 of Rent a Girlfriend.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 release schedule

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8, titled “Youth and Girlfriend,” has a set release date for Friday, August 19th, 2022, on Crunchyroll. As for the release timings, the latest episode will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll at 11:30 AM PDT. Meanwhile, the release timings for different time zones will be different and are mentioned below.

Central Time: 1:30 PM CT (August 19th)

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM ET (August 19th)

British Time: 7:30 PM BST (August 19th)

Australian Time: 4:30 AM AEST (August 20th)

Japan Time: 3:30 AM JST (August 20th)

3:30 AM JST Indian Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 20th)

Interestingly, fans can also watch both seasons of Rent a Girlfriend on Crunchyroll for free. However, as with everything, no free stuff comes without a catch, and there is one here. While fans can watch the episodes of Rent a Girlfriend for free on Crunchyroll, not all the episodes are available to watch for free; apart from the 7 latest episodes aside, fans can watch the rest for free.