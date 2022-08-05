“Rent A Girlfriend” Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

For the fans looking for details on the upcoming episode of Rent a Girlfriend, in this article, we’ll be sharing all the information, including the release date and time of Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6, along with what to expect in the episode.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Up until now in the story, fans might have noticed the influence Sumi has on Kazuya’s life, which directly points to her finding ways to help him get out of the clumsy situations Kazuya often finds himself in. Meanwhile, we know how Mami has strong feelings for Mizuhare and despises her due to the fact that Kazuya dumped her in order to date someone new.

Furthermore, the show has given us an indication that both Kazuya and Mizuhara love each other, despite their decisions; it still remains to be seen whether or not they will end up together. That being said, let’s take a look at Rent a Girlfriend S2 E6 release date and time and where to watch it online.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “Booze and Girlfriend” and will be released online on Friday, August 5th, or Saturday, August 6th, depending on the region. Meanwhile, below are the release timings for the latest episode of Rent a Girlfriend.

Pacific Time : 11:30 AM PT ( August 5 th )

: 11:30 AM PT Central Time: 1:30 PM CT ( August 5 th

1:30 PM CT Eastern Time: 2:30 PM ET ( August 5 th )

2:30 PM ET British Time: 7:30 PM BST ( August 5 th )

7:30 PM BST Australian Time: 4:30 AM AEST ( August 6 th )

4:30 AM AEST Japan Time: 3:30 AM JST ( August 6 th )

3:30 AM JST Indian Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 6th)

As for the platform, Rent a Girlfriend S2 E6 will be available to watch for fans internationally on Crunchyroll.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6: What to expect?

As the title is revealed in the upcoming episode, we surely can expect Kazuya to be intoxicated and probably confronting Mizuhara. Furthermore, we can surely expect this confrontation does not go smoothly as nothing so far has gone according to plan for Kazuya. Meanwhile, whatever might be the case, the next episode will surely bring some laughs along with it.