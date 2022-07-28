“Rent A Girlfriend” Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time | Where To Watch

For the fans of the anime looking to watch the latest episode of Rent a Girlfriend, this article will discuss the release date and time of Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5, along with where you can watch the episode online.

In the last episode, we witnessed Kazuya in a difficult position as he had almost been caught with his rental girlfriend by Mami. However, when confronted by Mami, Kazuya denied saying that everything going on is purely related to research, which obviously Mami didn’t buy. This was when Mami told him to get a real girlfriend and insulted him in response to Kazuya’s lying.

Meanwhile, as Kazuya returns from work, he sees that Ruka has cooked a meal for the two of them. While they both finished the meal, Kazuya peeked into Ruka’s phone and learned that Ruka had come with every intention to stay the night.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 release time

Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Friday, June 29th, and is titled “Birthday and Girlfriend.” As for the release timings, episode 5 will be available online to watch at 11:30 AM PDT. Furthermore, for the release time in other regions, have a look below.

Pacific Time : 11:30 AM PT (July 29)

Central Time: 1:30 PM CT (July 29)

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM ET (July 29)

British Time: 7:30 PM BST (July 29)

Australian Time: 4:30 AM AEST (July 30)

Japan Time: 3:30 AM JST (July 30)

Indian Time: 12:00 AM IST (July 30)

To watch Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 online, fans can head over to Crunchyroll. However, if the latest episodes are not available in your region, you can use a VPN service to stream the latest episodes of Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 on Crunchyroll.

