Here’s The Release Schedule For The House Of The Dragon

The much-awaited prequel to the hit HBO series Game of Thrones is finally here. The show, named “The House of the Dragon,” will be telling the story of House Targaryen. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be looking at the release date and time of The House of the Dragon.

The House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of The Game of Thrones and will be focusing on the House Targaryen civil war. The House Targaryen civil war is known to many as the “Dance of the Dragons,” so expect some brilliant dragon action and brutal fights. In addition to the fight for the Iron throne, expect loathing and betrayal among the Targaryens in this upcoming prequel to the Game of Thrones.

In addition to House Targaryen, The House of the Dragon will also feature other kingdoms and royal houses of Westeros. For instance, House Hightower and House Velaryon are the two main houses apart from House Targaryen featured in The House of the Dragon. On a different note, here’s a little information that many of you might not be aware of, the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff prequel is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the same director. He helmed the famous “Battle of the Bastards” in the previous series. Meanwhile, let’s quickly take a look at the release date and time of The House of the Dragon and the forthcoming episodes schedule.

The House of the Dragon release schedule

The very first episode of The House of the Dragon is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 21st, 2022. As for the release time, the pilot episode will be airing at 6 PM PT. Meanwhile, the release timings for the first episode will be different as per different time zones; if you’re looking for the time zone, take a look below.

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM PT (August 21 st )

6:00 PM PT Central Time: 8:00 PM CT (August 21 st )

8:00 PM CT Eastern Time: 9:00 PM ET (August 21 st )

9:00 PM ET UK Time: 2:00 AM BST (August 22 nd )

2:00 AM BST Indian Time: 6:30 AM IST (August 22 nd )

6:30 AM IST Australian Central Time: 10:30 AM ACST (August 22nd)

In addition to the above information, we’ll also be making a dedicated article on how to stream The House of the Dragon online. Make sure to give it a read and follow for weekly release schedules in addition to the Game of Thrones recap before you divulge into the new prequel series.