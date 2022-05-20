Realme Pad X First Look Revealed

Recently we came to know that Realme is working on a new Android tablet that will feature Snapdragon 870 SoC, but we didn’t have a name or a release date until now.

According to a recent leak from Weibo, this new Realme tablet will be called “Realme Pad X,” and it will release on May 26 in China at 2 PM local time. This information has also been officially confirmed on the brand’s website.







In an official render share by Realme, we can see a fancy matte green color tablet with a square cut-out rear camera module that looks stunning and quite iPad Air-like.

Except for this official render, we also have two new leaked images of the Realme Pad X that were posted on Weibo, providing us a glimpse of two new color options.

Realme Pad X Specification:

The company’s CMO has already confirmed that the tablet will feature Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support, making it Realme’s first 5G tablet on the market.

Let’s take a look at the render. You will find bezels to be relatively thin with flat sides giving it a more premium feel, but this isn’t something that we haven’t already seen as most of the upcoming tablets from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo are bluntly copying the iPad’s design, and this is quite visible through the renders.

The back of the tablet has a single color tone finish that looks quite minimal, and the camera module also compliments the overall design. The color looks subtle, and it might come with a matte finish.

As for the display, according to previous leaks, it will feature a QHD+ resolution LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is said to be around 8,360 mAh which can be quite capable, and you can quickly get around two days of backup.

So, what do you this about Realme Pad X? Do you think it can compete with the likes of the Apple iPad Air? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.