Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition Will Sport A Shiny LPDDR5X RAM

Realme smartphones have carved a name in the industry due to their excellent performance and, more notably, prices. The company launches smartphones for different budgets to ensure it benefits a large user base.

However, the company has also never compromised on quality, and it has recently announced that its upcoming smartphone GT2 Master Explorer Edition will feature the LPDDR5X RAM.

The pioneering memory will pair with the upcoming flagship’s snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Some news sources also suggest that the device is linked to a special edition as it might come with a signature Louis Vuitton pattern.

Image: Realme

Realme GT2 Specs

There is a lot of hype surrounding Realme’s GT2 Master Explorer edition, as the innovative smartphone is set to feature OEM’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The news was officially confirmed by the Weibo channel that released a lot of teasers confirming the setting.

The company’s latest production will also have an advantage over its direct rivals, such as the ROG Phone 6 Pro and Moto X30 Pro, with another new specification.

Innovative technology

Although Realme is yet to launch the Master Explorer in the markets, the announcement that it will feature the LPDDR5X RAM is a pleasant sight for its enthusiasts.

The upgrade is suitable for providing various benefits, including better bandwidth and more than 33% quicker data transfers than its predecessor while consuming nearly 20% less power.

All these features will ensure that the device adds new dimensions to the industry, particularly the company, as it seems to be a high-powered and reliable launch.

The GT2 Pro’s successor is confirmed as well, and it will feature a 120Hz display and advanced features for necessary eye protection, thus laying down the foundation for other brands.

It will also offer a 16,000-step auto-brightness mode. Some news sources have claimed it will contain a suitcase-inspired finish with LV branding via a limited batch, although you should take the news with a pinch of salt.