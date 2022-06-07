Realme GT Neo 3T Is Now Official With SD 870, 80W Charging, And More

Realme GT Series is now accompanied by a new smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3T. The smartphone made its global debut on 7th June 2022 and is expected to arrive soon in other parts of the globe.

The device’s specifications are identical to Realme Q5 Pro, so let’s delve into the spec sheet.

Specifications of Realme GT Neo 3T

It is expected that the device will come with a 6.62 FHD and an E4 Amoled screen. The expected refresh rate for the display is 120Hz. The punch hole display supports a resolution of 1080 x 2412p.

The device will sport a Snapdragon 870 chipset and run on UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS. The device is said to be available in 3 vibrant color options: yellow, white, and black.

The primary camera setup comes with a 64Mp lens and an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cam. It has a 16MP selfie camera to capture impeccable stills. As for the RAM capacity, the device is fitted with 8GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage space variants.

Image Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 5000mAh and an 80W charging feature. The 8GB/128GB variant pricing starts at $470, while the 256GB variant is priced at $256.

The powerful battery of the device supports dart charging, which will be handy for charging it when you are in a hurry. The Super Dart feature enables you to charge your device up to 50% in 12 minutes.

We can also expect a 150W variant of this device in the coming times, also in the previous variant, Neo 3. An octa-core 3.2Ghz processor accompanies the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

It is a dual nano-SIM device that supports Near Field Communication or NFC. Stay tuned with us for other details of this newly launched GT series smartphone from Realme.