Realme Book Prime With 2K Display Launched

Realme conducted a launch event for multiple products on 7 April 2022. This launch includes a new Realme Book Prime With a 2K Display and a few other products.

The company already has a 2K display notebook in its lineup, and this one will be an upgrade. Overall, the major highlight is the increased RAM and the enticing new real green color option.

Other than the Realme Book Prime, the company also launched its flagship Realme GT2 Pro, and the Realme 9 4G in India.

Realme Book Prime specifications

Realme Book Prime is a slim affair with a meager 1.3 KG weight and 14.9 mm thickness. It is slightly lighter than the previous iteration so it will be a good addition to the highly portable notebook segment. The chassis is made up of an Aluminum alloy which lends some sturdiness to its frame.

Realme Book Prime has a 14-inch 2K display that makes it a one-of-a-kind product in the mid-tier notebook segment. The upgraded resolution packs in more pixels which will be better for work, design, and content consumption. It also has 400 nits of brightness, making it easier to work in bright outdoor environments. It also has a full 100 percent sRGB color gamut which is fit for creators.

Hardware

Under the hood, the Realme Book Prime equips Intel’s latest 11th gen i5 processors. It uses the Intel Core i5-11320H processor, a 35 W TDP fit for multitasking heavy apps. The processor can boost up to a 4.5 GHz clock speed. Moreover, a quite reinforced cooling solution is present in the latest version. As per Realme, it outperforms the dual-fan cooling system in Realme Book by 50 percent.

Being a slim affair, Realme Book Prime comes only with onboard Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. It only comes in one configuration with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe SSD storage variant. You also get 1 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Its compact frame has a 54 Whr battery that supports up to 65 W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port. It retails for INR 64,999, but you can get it for INR 57,999 with an HDFC card discount.