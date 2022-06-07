Rapid Security Response: Here’s How Your Mac Will Install Updates Without Rebooting

‘Rapid Security Response’ is a new addition to Apple’s security technology. It was part of the announcements at WWDC 2022 and will apply to iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. However, Apple didn’t go into much detail about what Rapid Security Response is.

First, it promises essential security upgrades will reach your device even faster. Currently, security updates for iOS and macOS are delivered as full system patches, usually with; .1 or .0.1 version numbers, which might take a long time to download and install.

Image Credit: Apple

According to a report from The Verge, Apple’s Rapid Security Response upgrades now feature crucial security enhancements. This “may be applied automatically between ordinary software updates.”

According to MacRumors, customers who have updated their iOS 16 developer beta will now see a new toggle for “Install System and Data Files.” Right under the Automatic Updates section of the settings, which will apply to new security configurations and system data files.

“Some updates may only take effect once you restart your iPhone,” it states, implying that some won’t need to be restarted. However, this is the case on macOS Ventura, where Apple’s breakdown of the new features is coming in version 13.0, which includes the rapid security response.

Although on this platform, this isn’t a standard software update. These improvements can be applied automatically between normal updates, that too — without a restart. We should know further details soon, says The Verge.