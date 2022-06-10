Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-2 Will Be A Major Leap For Android Chips

Qualcomm is a popular name amongst tech enthusiasts. If a smartphone device integrates a Qualcomm silicon chip, its speed and efficiency are a given.

Recently, Qualcomm announced its new and improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is set to change the smartphone industry with its unique abilities. The chipset will be powering most of the flagships launched in 2022.

However, the company is also looking to launch the successor for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by the end of the year, and specs about the chipset are already making rounds on the internet.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Although nothing is official, rumors about its alleged features and unique design are going around. According to Digital Chat Station, the codename and model name for the chip is ‘SM8550,’ and it will diverge from traditional practices.

The chipset will feature a different layout than the old big core, three medium cores, and four low-power core designs. It will incorporate one Makalu generation core, a cluster with two Makalu generation cores, two Matterhorn cores, and three Klein R1.

The Matterhorn generation is the 2021 Cortex CPUs; meanwhile, Makalu is for 2022 models of mobile phones. When it comes to GPU, we could see an Adreno 740, but it is unclear how it will be an upgrade over its predecessor.

Find your dream job

Rumored specs

The company added that in 2022, its Cortex-A big cores would support 64-bit instruction set to boost performance and experience. This will be a big jump, like Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO no longer permit 32-bit apps on their App store.

Many other chip manufacturers are also removing support for 32-bit code from their processors, which is why the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will feature A710 and A510 cores.

This means that if the rumors about the Makalu cores are true, Android phones will be unable to run older apps.

If all the talk is getting you excited, wait a little longer. We will see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in phones by the end of 2022.