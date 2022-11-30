“Put Them In Season3,” Twitter Casts The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge fans will be aware that she is currently amid an onscreen comeback. She has appeared in several major television shows in 2021 and 2022, earning an Emmy in the process. And her latest onscreen adventure on the new season of HBO‘s The White Lotus hasn’t disappointed. So any Coolidge fan will be pleased to learn she’s on her way to appear in the third season of the cult HBO show—after it was renewed for a third season. While the second season has only recently debuted on BINGE, the show’s creator, Mike White, has already hinted at what the third season will entail, and he, like us, would like to see Coolidge return.

Twitter casts The White Lotus 3

With each passing season, the cast of The White Lotus evolves. It is expected to continue featuring new and unexpected A-list celebrities. And fans have taken to Twitter to share their own hilarious takes on who they think should make an appearance in season 3. Fans are clearly enjoying making wild and bizarre guesses at which actors and characters could join the show next, ranging from crossovers with other HBO shows like Succession to beloved characters from other vacation comedies like Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and even an MCU crossover. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets below:

imagine them staying at a white lotus pic.twitter.com/HC3ThapYal — no context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) November 23, 2022

put them in season 3 of the white lotus pic.twitter.com/lkCoW1trwy — sucked into a bagel (@tired_butwoke) November 29, 2022

Send them to a White Lotus pic.twitter.com/JOo713vgUr — michael (@kresnxk) November 29, 2022

chris evans and elizabeth olsen for white lotus season 3 pic.twitter.com/zWmHgyQRs5 — joe (@painhustler) November 22, 2022

let them vacation at the white lotus pic.twitter.com/4DAYRzj0Zy — jean smart’s glucose monitor (@mirrenelle) November 29, 2022

send them to the white lotus

i think they need holidays #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/tSSfVMgSO2 — wiktoria (@wendybyrde00) November 28, 2022

send them to the white lotus… pic.twitter.com/oBTCEx8FCg — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) November 28, 2022

Put her on front desk in the next white lotus pic.twitter.com/QstRmO4KGm — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 29, 2022

So, who’s returning?

Though The White Lotus is an anthology series, White has demonstrated his willingness to defy expectations by recasting Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in season 2 alongside Jon Gries, who plays Tanya’s new husband, Greg, whom she met at the White Lotus resort in Hawaii in season 1. Coolidge has become an essential part of the show’s design, providing levity through her natural comedic instincts while also portraying the show’s most overt commentary on privilege gone wild. While it has not been confirmed whether she will return to White Lotus for season 3 and beyond, White has expressed his desire to continue working with the Emmy winner.

So, who do you think should be cast in The White Lotus 3? Let us know in the comments down below.