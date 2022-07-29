“Purple Hearts” Release Date: Is Free Streaming Possible?

Making a marriage work is not everyone’s cup of tea. But how about if the marriage in question is only of convenience, instead of due to feelings? Well, that is what the 2022 film Purple Hearts will try to tackle in its plot.

To be precise, the film features Luke and Cassie, who have nothing in common apart from one thing. They want to get married in order to get military benefits. Cassie is a struggling songwriter, while Luke is a troubled marine.

At first, things work out as the two expected them to. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the line between a fake marriage and a real one will start to get blurred. Does this plot sound exciting to you? Then let’s talk about the movie’s streaming details in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Purple Hearts’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The romance drama skipped a theatrical release date and opted for a direct digital release. It was added to Netflix’s sensational library on July 29, 2022. As usual, the movie was available on the streaming service at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch ‘Purple Hearts’ for free on Netflix?

Previously, Netflix offered a free trial to new users. But the streaming service has pulled the plug on that offer for a long time now. Fortunately, there are still a bunch of offers that you can rely on to get a free account on Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide on Purple Hearts. What are your expectations from the 2022 romantic movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.