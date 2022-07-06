How To Keep Your PS5 DualSense Controller Updated?

The PS5 is one of the most sought-after and popular consoles of the current generation; making sure your console works flawlessly is restricted to the proper maintenance on the outside and inside. To emphasize, keeping your PS5 console and the PS5 DualSense controller updated is necessary to ensure that the controller and the console work perfectly. That being said, in this guide, we’ll share the process of updating the firmware of your PS5 controller.

Furthermore, by keeping your PS5 DualSense controller updated, you’re ensuring that the controller stays in the best shape with proper upgrades to the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Meanwhile, whenever there’s any PS5 DualSense controller update from Sony, you’ll receive a notification on the PS5’s home screen. However, if you’ve missed it or didn’t get the notification, here’s how you can update your DualSense controller manually.

Updating your PS5 DualSense controller

During the initial setup of your brand new PS5, the console will notify you to update the PS5 DualSense controller within the first 24 hours. Furthermore, upon any update from Sony, your PS5 console will automatically notify you to update the DualSense controller with the latest firmware.

Meanwhile, as you see the PS5 controller update notification, connect the controller using a Type-C cable to the PS5 and start the process. Remember not to disconnect the USB cable from the controller as it might damage the firmware and result in a damaged controller. The controller can’t be updated wirelessly for those thinking of updating the PS5 DualSense controller wirelessly.

Furthermore, after plugging in the DualSense controller, it’s just a matter of seconds until the controller’s firmware is updated and ready to use. Now that we’ve got the automatic update out of the line, let’s look at how you can manually update your PS5’s controller if you skipped the notification.

First, the PS5 doesn’t allow users to update the PS5 controller in the settings manually. However, there is a workaround through which you can update the PS5 controller’s firmware; remember that some users have reported having bricked their controller. We suggest you try this method while considering the possibility of breaking your controller.

1. Head over to your PlayStation 5’s settings.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

2. The very first thing to do is to turn off the internet connection to your PS5 in the settings.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

3. Secondly, you need to change the date and time on your PS5 console; this might sound absurd to some of you, but this is required to complete the manual updation of the PS5 controller.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

4. After doing the above two, head over to the Bluetooth Accessories settings of your PS5 and delete the paired controller from the settings.

5. Lastly, turn off your PS5 and restart it after connecting the controller with a USB cable to the PS5.

As you restart the PS5 with the unpaired controller connected, the console will prompt you to update the firmware of the PS5 DualSense controller. You need to click on update and let the process complete.

So, that’s the process of updating the PS5 controller automatically and manually. Meanwhile, if you find any difficulties with the manual process, feel free to let us know via the comments section, and we’ll try our best to resolve any issues you might have.