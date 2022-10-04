The Preview For Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Is Here!

Probably the most blood and violence-filled anime of the year, Chainsaw Man, will start streaming next week. If you’re a fan who’s impatiently waiting for the anime to start streaming, here’s a piece of good news for you. Mappa, the creator behind the anime, has released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 1.

Meanwhile, a video of a scene from Chainsaw Man anime was leaked online yesterday, which has since been removed. After watching the video, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment with what looked like bad CGI work.

While the video was taken down by Crunchyroll through a copyright strike, the video has since garnered views. Interestingly, the video came through one lucky fan in France who attended the screening of Chainsaw Man’s first episode at a private Crunchyroll event.

Chainsaw Man anime episode 1 preview

Chainsaw Man, which is based on the manga of the same name, will follow the story of Denji. While Denji lives a humble life, after coming in contact with a dog-like creature, his life is turned upside down. The creature, Pochita, gives Denji the ability to transform his body parts into chainsaws. Eventually, Denji joins an organization called Public Safety Devil Hunters, which, as the name suggests, aims to eradicate devils from the world.

Coming to the preview of Chainsaw Man episode 1, which will finally arrive on October 11, the preview features Denji, Himeno, Power, and Pochita. Seeing the preview, the animation does look like a job well done, with a fantastic soundtrack running that compliments the animation.

For those unaware, the name behind the compositions of Chainsaw Man anime is Kensuke Ushio. The Japanese composer is famous for his works on Devilman Crybaby, A Silent Voice, and Ping Pong: The animation, among others.

Lastly, as episode 1 of Chainsaw Man approaches, we’ll make sure to publish weekly streaming guides for our readers along with other popular anime.