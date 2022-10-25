Pokémon’s Spooky Collection Is Now Free To Watch!

Pokémon has been a worldwide hit since its debut in 1996. It continues to amaze fans, young and old, to this day. The brand has spawned numerous video games, plushies, a trading card game spin-off, and an anime that is still in production today, with fresh seasons available on Netflix.

On his way to becoming a Pokémon Master, Ash has had a number of misadventures. Throughout the anime’s 25-year run, they’ve encountered new Pokémon to catch, trainers to battle, and numerous attempts by Team Rocket to kidnap others’ Pokémon to foil.

However, given that the show has seen its protagonists go through different circumstances, it’s no surprise that they’ve had brushes with horror throughout the years. This may entail visiting a strange new town or seeing ghost Pokémon such as Gengar and Haunter. All of these spooky adventures can now be found in one spot!

Pokémon assembles the scariest episodes in a new spooky collection

The official Pokémon website has developed a playlist of the show’s creepiest episodes with their new “Overflowing with Emotion” playlist. This collection’s entries span numerous generations, highlighting Ash’s travels from the beginning to the present.

It includes episodes “Abra and the Psychic Showdown” from Season 1 as well as more recent eerie tales such as “A Haunted House for Everyone,” “Shield with a Twist,” and “Keeping in Top Forme!” It’s the ideal way for a Pokémon fan to kick off the Halloween season. And the greatest thing is that it’s completely free to watch!

Fans can view this collection of horrifying Pokémon stories now through November 4th, 2022. After that date, the playlist will be removed. So will those episodes from the collection that aren’t easily available for free on the official website. Pokémon is a series that is unlikely to lose popularity anytime soon. So if you or any of your younger followers are in the mood to binge some of the anime’s spookiest episodes, this compilation is well worth the time to check out just in time for Halloween.