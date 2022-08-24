Plex Data Breach: Change Your Password Now If You’re A Plex User

The American streaming platform known as Plex is facing a potential data breach. And the company has issued a detailed notice addressing the same to its users. According to the notice, if you are a Plex user, you need to be aware of the incident involving your Plex account.

The company discovered suspicious activity on one of its databases yesterday. However, it was not left unchecked, and the authorities immediately launched an investigation, finding out that a third party had access to a limited subset of the company’s data. The sensitive data contains emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords.

Plex data breached?

Image: Plex

The Plex Media Server manages video, audio, and photo collections and online services. It also provides the content to the players. Official and unofficial third-party clients are available on mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming boxes, and web apps.

According to an email notice posted by a user on Hacker News, sensitive data of user accounts is ‘potentially’ breached. However, the company claims that the actual impact of this incident is limited. And it wants to ensure you have the “right information and tools to keep your account secure.”

Plex discovered that even though all account passwords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured by best practices. To be safe, the company requires all Plex accounts to have their passwords reset.

According to the company, Credit card and other payment data are not stored on its servers and are not compromised in this incident. Although it may be safe, we recommend you follow company policy and reset your password as soon as possible.

Change your account password.

Plex has already addressed the technique used by this third party to gain access to the system. Furthermore, it is conducting additional audits to ensure that its systems’ security is strengthened to prevent future intrusions. While the account passwords were secured using best practices, Plex requests that users reset their passwords.

Look for a checkbox that says “Sign out connected devices after password change” while changing the password. This will also sign you out of your devices, including any Plex Media Servers you own, and force you to sign in with your new password.

You can also refer to this support article to change your password. Are you a Plex user? How do you feel about this? Comment down below.