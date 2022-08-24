“Please Find Attached” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh have flaunted their amazing on-screen chemistry in various web series. Please Find Attached that season 3 will allow fans to see more of the same. In the last two seasons, the show has received nothing but praise from entertainment fans.

The web series has a simple story. It follows the lives of two colleagues working for a company in Mumbai. For various reasons, the two decide to become flatmates. Following the decision, they started to develop feelings for each other and eventually decided to give it a try.

But being colleagues and a couple is not an easy task by any means. Please Find Attached perfectly depicts the struggles of the couple without any sugarcoating. Now, the question remains, can the lovers maintain their relationship?

The mini web series was initially released on Dice Media’s YouTube channel. While you can still watch the first two seasons of the series by heading over to the YouTube channel, season 3 will not be released there till 1:00 PM IST. Instead, the web series will be available on Amazon Mini TV.

One day away from Sanya & Shaurya giving our Dil some dastakk ❤️#DicePFA3 is releasing on @amazonminiTV tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/l9ytXGUc81 — Dice Media (@DiceMediaIndia) August 23, 2022

As for its release date, the show has already been released on the aforementioned platform on August 24, 2022, at midnight IST. Before moving forward, check our guide on Little Things’ final season. If you loved PFA, then we’re certain you will fall in love with Little Things as well.

How to watch Please Find Attached season 3 for free?

Since the mini web series’ season 3 released on Mini TV instead of Prime Video, we have a piece of good news for you. The platform is free for everyone, regardless of whether you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video or not.

However, there is a catch to watching the show on Amazon Mini TV. Considering the platform is free of cost, the platform runs ads on it. So if you can endure a few ads while watching the series, then it shouldn’t be a trouble for you.

This concludes our guide on Please Find Attached season 3. What are your expectations from it? If you have already watched the show, feel free to give a spoiler-free review in the comments section below.