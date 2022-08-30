When Is Please Find Attached Season 3 Episode 2 Releasing Online?

Last week, the much-awaited miniseries Please Find Attached returned for its season 3. The opening episode of the show was every bit as good as fans imagined. Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh’s chemistry was simply amazing. Now, fans are patiently waiting for Please Find Attached season 3 episode 2.

Before talking about the streaming details of the new episode, let’s talk a bit about the season’s inaugural episode. In episode 1, Shaurya and Sanya finally disclosed their relationship to their HR. While they expected a bad reaction from him, things went pretty smoothly.

Apart from that, the couple realized despite living together and being in a relationship, they never really went on their first date. Well, after a lot of canceled plans, the two decide to have a nice evening enjoying the salsa dance. With that said, let’s focus on the next episode of the series.

Image credit: Dice Media

Similar to previous seasons, the show has opted in for a weekly release schedule. The episode 2 of the series was released on August 31, 2022. It was earlier expected to be added online at 12:00 AM IST, but that is yet to happen. Considering the first episode released at 1:00 PM IST, the new episode could release at that time.

Anyway, speaking of where to watch it online, you can rely on Amazon Mini TV to stream the new episode online. Unfortunately, the show is currently not added to Dice Media’s YouTube channel.

How to watch Please Find Attached season 3 episode 2 for free?

In an era when most platforms are paid, Amazon Mini TV is old-fashioned. You can watch titles on it for free. However, you will have to endure advertisements during the episode. Personally, I have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, which I believe helped in a way.

Whenever an ad was supposed to run, it was cut short just after one or two seconds. After that, the episode resumed, and I continued enjoying the show. So if you have a Prime Video subscription, maybe you can watch the show for free even without ads.

What are your expectations from the new episode? Before watching Please Find Attached season 3 episode 2; feel free to check our short streaming guide on episode 1 here.