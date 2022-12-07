How To Play Super Mario Odyssey On PC? [Yuzu Emulator]

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the few Nintendo Switch-exclusive games that are great to play in 4K 60 FPS. Unfortunately, the game is locked at 30 FPS and 900p resolution even when the console’s docked. The resolution even drops to 720p when the console is undocked. However, there is a way to play Super Mario Odyssey on PC in 4K 60 FPS via the Yuzu and Ryujinx emulator.

Gamers can technically run the game on any Nintendo Switch emulator of their choice. However, we have found the Yuzu emulator to have the best performance and most straightforward installation process for Super Mario Odyssey.

Yuzu emulator also has an official mods page that users can download to alter their gameplay experience. However, these mods come preinstalled with the emulator so users would need a third-party website for more mods. Players can also check out our other guides on how to play Bayonetta 3, Sonic Frontiers, and Legend of Zelda: BOTW on PC.

Things Needed

Make sure the following files and software are installed on your PC to play Super Mario Odyssey via the Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator.

High to mid-spec gaming PC

Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator

Latest Nintendo Switch prod keys

Latest Nintendo Switch latest firmware file (for Ryujinx)

Super Mario Odyssey in XCI or NSP file format

Controller (Optional)

These files can be legally ported to a PC through a modded Nintendo Switch. Using an XCI or NSP file for Super Mario Odyssey to run the game on the Ryujinx or Yuzu emulator is relatively easy. Although these XCI, NSP, prod keys, and firmware files can be downloaded from specific sites, we do not recommend them as these sites may come under piracy.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Play Super Mario Odyssey On PC [Yuzu Emulator]

1. Download and install the latest version of the Yuzu emulator.

2. Open Yuzu and select Files > Open Yuzu Folder > keys.

3. Paste the prod.keys and title.keys files into the keys folder.

4. Open Yuzu and select Add New Game Directory.

5. Locate and select the Super Mario Odyssey XCI or NSP file folder to add the game to the Yuzu emulator.

6. Click on the game icon to play it on your PC.

How To Install Mods For Super Mario Odyssey

1. Download the mod you want to use from here.

2. Open Yuzu and right-click on the game.

3. Select Open Mod Data Location, and a mod folder will open.

4. Move the mod file to this folder, and you are done.

In the comments section below, let us know your thoughts on playing the game on a PC.