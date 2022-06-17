Google Pixel Watch To Get Apple Watch-like Bands, Says New Leak

Google Pixel Watch was the talk of the town with rumors and leaks popping up everywhere. Then came a full-blown leak of the actual watch which confirmed some of the speculations. Rest were quashed/confirmed by Google at its annual I/O event. From the looks of it, Google intends it to be a premium product and the design and bands exhibit that quality.

Recently, 9to5google reported that Google Pixel Watch will sport seven different band designs. These bands will add a premium touch to the already enticing watch design which has a stainless steel case.

Google Pixel Watch: Bands Galore

The Google I/O event didn’t shed any light on the variety of band materials. It only displayed the silicone band Google Pixel Watch in the video which looks good though. But Google isn’t aiming to stop there. As per 9to5google, Google Pixel Watch will also have six other band designs apart from the standard silicone one.

The first band type that Google is working on is the Milanese-style band. It will be made entirely of stainless steel mesh with a magnetic clasp. The mesh design band is already offered by Apple at a very high price for the Apple Watch. The second band design could be the link bracelet strap which is also offered by Apple. These two metallic designs would obviously increase the overall cost of the Google Pixel Watch and increase its premium feel.

Image: Apple

Google may also offer two premium leather band designs for the Pixel Watch. These would also be pricier than the metallic ones. It would make no sense to not have cheaper watch accessories. It is why Google plans to include stretch and fabric bands that do not cost much. Despite that, they offer a cheaper solution for Pixel Watch owners to customize their watch.

Meanwhile, Google’s also planning to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. Would you choose Pixel Watch or the Apple Watch? Why would you go for either? Share your thoughts in the comments.