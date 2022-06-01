Pixel Watch Battery Backup Revealed

Smartwatches are an emerging trend as people prefer gadgets for their functionality, convince, and versatility. The Google Pixel watch is another highly awaited wearable, and it is anticipated to attract a huge user base.

The latest report from 9to5Google cites a source that provides a clear insight on the expected battery life of the gadget on the newly teased Google Pixel watch.

According to the sources, the pixel watch is expected to last up to one day on a single charge. Although the number isn’t an official quote from Google since the watch hasn’t been released yet, you can expect the official battery endurance to change once it officially hits the market.

The Google Pixel watch is expected to have a 300mAH battery, as per another report. It is believed that the battery is curated for the base model, while the battery size of its LTE variant remains unknown.

It was reported this month that the pixel watch will comprise the older Exynos 9110 chipset from the 2018 launch with the 10nm process. It is the same chipset that we witness on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.



Image: Jon Prosser

The battery life of the WearOS device is a concern for the users as the watch aims to satisfy consumers’ daily usage requirements, which include viewing emails, calls, etc.

Find your dream job

Hence, the expectations are now higher than a regular watch that offers precise time. Naturally, battery backup is essential to users, and lasting a day is common among modern Wear OS devices.

Devices such as the Gen 6 Fossil watches (like the Skagen Falster Gen 6) intend to last one day after each charge. However, another category of the watches like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can last three days for each charge. However, the Pixel watch is expected to have a chunky, attractive appearance and a sturdier battery.