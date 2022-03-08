New Pixel Feature Drop Update Adds Bluetooth Battery Widget & More

Google’s latest Pixel drop has landed. This brings lots of new features to Pixel devices. For starters, Google is adding new features to Pixel Feature Drop updates to enhance the Android experience on Pixel devices. The update includes the long-awaited Bluetooth battery widget, a new Pixel 6 series exclusive Snapchat feature, and more.

Google March Pixel Feature Drop: What’s new?

Here’s Google’s 10th Pixel Feature Drop update, and here’s everything you need to know.

Night Sight on Snapchat

Source: Google

As the name suggests, if you own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you can capture good low-light images using Google’s night sight feature. Users can find the low light mode option embedded in the Snapchat app. This is not the first Google-Snapchat collaboration. The search engine giant pushed the feature in the latest Pixel Drop, which allows you to open Snapchat right from the lock screen.

Answering calls with captions

This feature will be useful for people who cannot speak or prefer not to speak. When you answer a call and enable captions on your Pixel device, a messaging overlay appears where Android will generate captions for what the party on the other side is saying.

You can then answer using text read aloud on the other end. Pretty cool, Google.

Instantly send custom stickers

Gboard will now automatically create sticker suggestions for what you type, which you can send in the chat. This feature will be available for all Pixel users typing in English (U.S.).

Apart from that, you can now host your own YouTube watch parties or share your app using the live sharing feature on Google Duo.

Translate into more languages

Spanish, Italian, and French have been added to the Live Translate feature on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. For starters, the feature allows you to translate face-to-face conversations in real-time.

The devices can also identify Spanish in videos and translate it to English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Japanese (Currently in beta).

The battery widget is finally here!

The battery widget was originally supposed to come with an Android 12 update but was delayed indefinitely. However, it has finally arrived and looks pretty good. It will show you the battery of your device and Bluetooth peripherals.

You can also see the battery life of your earbuds on your lock screen below the clock in At a Glance. Head over to Widgets and tap on “Settings services” to select the battery widget.

Last but not least, in light of Women’s day, Google has added new wallpapers created by Manjit Thapp.

To update your Pixel device and experience these features, head to Settings > System > Updates and check for updates.

What are your thoughts about Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: blog.google.com