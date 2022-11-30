Google Pixel 7a: Leaks Show The Mid-Range Phone In All Its Glory

One of Google’s most awaited phones in recent times, the Pixel 7a, is on the horizon. Besides its specs, the first batch of 7a’s images is also out now. The leaked images give a good look at the forthcoming gadget’s front as well as rear.

As reported by Smartprix, popular leaker OnLeaks has got its hands on Pixel 7a’s leaked images and even a 360-degree video shot. This pretty much rounds up everything we need to know about the phone since other important things have already surfaced before.

Leaks reveal first look at the Pixel 7a

Image: OnLeaks, Smartprix

Going by the pictures, Pixel 7a sports a sleek white body with a silver strip at the back where the camera lenses are located. On the rear itself, we can see the Google logo at the center. On the front, there’s a sleek screen with a small but noticeable chin and thin bezels. There’s the front camera at the top-middle position.

Image: OnLeaks, Smartprix

On the silver strip at the back, we can spot a pill-shaped camera housing a couple of lenses. On the opposite end, we see the camera flash. From a little glimpse of the bottom edge, we can make sure the phone comes with a Type C port and speaker outlet at the bottom. Additionally, on the right edge, there is the power button, followed by the volume rocker. However, judging by the leaked renders, there doesn’t seem to be any 3.5mm jack port in Pixel 7a.

Image: OnLeaks, Smartprix

Taking a look at the left edge reveals a SIM tray slot closer to the bottom-right section of the phone. Besides that, the leaks have also unveiled two color variants, viz. White and Dark Gray.

Other anticipated specs

Image: OnLeaks, Smartprix

According to speculations, Pixel 7a is tipped to be the first “a” series phone to get the Tensor chipset. It’s expected to feature Samsung’s FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In the camera front, the 7a could include IMX787 and IMX712 sensors. Other expected features are 5W wireless charging support and an in-display fingerprint. Moreover, the 7a could bring a slightly bigger size than 6a, with dimensions of 152.4×72.9×9.0mm/10.1mm.

By the way, what’s your take on the look of Google’s Pixel 7a? Let us know in the comments below.