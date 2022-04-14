Pixel 6a Roundup: Specifications, Leaks & Launch Date

Remember the Pixel 4a and 5a? The Pixel 4a was one of Amazon’s best sellers in the U.S. On the other hand, the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 5 were also very well received. Google has nailed the mid-range formula with every mid-range Pixel that the company has launched, but what’s next? The Pixel 6a has appeared on a certification website and will be launching very soon.

Google has made a promising comeback with the Pixel 6 series. By borrowing some of the Pixel 6’s aspects, can the giant nail it again with the Pixel 6a? In this article, we’ll be looking at everything we know so far about the upcoming mid-range device, the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a: Everything we know so far

Here is every detail about the Pixel 6a that has surfaced online.

Pixel 6a specifications

Here are all the Pixel 6a specs, according to leaks and rumors. All the specs are still rumored and unconfirmed, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Processor Google Tensor (Same as Pixel 6 series) Display 6.2-inches FHD+, 90Hz, punch-hole OLED display Cameras Dual rear camera 12.2MP primary +12MP ultra-wide and 8MP selfie camera Battery 4,500mAh with 20W fast charging Storage variant 6/128GB Android version Android 12

The first set of images of the device surfaced online back in November, hinting at a Pixel 6-like design, and it looks like the leaks were true.

Images of the device’s retail box has also leaked online. However, it doesn’t give out more information about the device.

Four models of the device — GZ7AS, GB17L, G1AZG, and GB62Z, were listed in the FCC listing a couple of days ago, one of which has 5G mmW support while the others come with a sub 5G band. Different models could mean the phone might launch in multiple countries, including the subcontinent.

Considering that all the leaks till now have come true, leaks have also hinted May launch. The Pixel 6a might launch on Google I/O, scheduled for May 11th.

Judging by the specifications, the phone definitely has the potential to stir up the mid-range segment if priced right. Considering Google’s “a” series pricing track record, we strongly believe Google might price it at $449-499.

Some spec leaks also suggest the device will be the first “a” series device to skip the headphone jack. Others have suggested that the phone be shipped with a 60Hz display instead of 90Hz, which makes sense considering the phone’s specifications are already very close to Pixel 6’s.

What are your expectations with the Pixel 6a? Will you be buying it if it comes to your country? Let us know in the comments section below.