Pixel 6 Users Report Battery Drain Issues After Android 13 Update, And We Can Confirm

Google recently shipped the Android 13 update on Pixel devices, starting from the Pixel 4 series to the latest Pixel 6 series. While most features are working as expected, Pixel 6 users are reporting serious battery drain issues after the update.

I can confirm the same to be the case on my Pixel 6 unit. I’ve been charging the device at least twice a day since the stable update hit my device. The battery drains as it should while using the device, but the standby battery drain has been aberrant.

Yepp. Standby battery drain is just crazy. Went to bed with 85% and woke up to 50%. (AOD off and DND on). https://t.co/kNHZjPynMk — Abubakar Mohammed (@imdabubakar) August 29, 2022

After thinking that it might be an issue with only my unit, I reset the phone but to no avail, and later found out that a lot of Pixel 6 users are facing the same issue. Other than that, users have also reported issues with RCS and Wireless Charging.

Battery life on the Pixel 6 has been dire today. Burned through the battery in less than 12 hours and no excessive screen use. 4 hours SOT with battery saver on. pic.twitter.com/XnMenocKig — Oratoba (@oratoba) August 28, 2022

Lots of people on social media and Google forums have posted similar issues with their units. As of now, the issue only seems to be with Google’s latest flagships and not the older devices like the Pixel 5 or any “a” series devices.

After being suspicious about the drain, I thought of keeping a close eye on the battery drain, and surely enough, my Pixel 6’s battery went from 85% at night to 50% when I woke up (12 AM – 7 AM), with Always-on Display turned off, and DND turned on.

And you cannot downgrade to Android 12 on your Pixel 6 after updating, as Google recently updated the bootloader of the Pixel 6. The giant is yet to acknowledge the battery drain issues, but stay tuned as we’ll update it here as soon as we have an update.