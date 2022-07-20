Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Gets A Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear has a Disney+ premiere date, and it is coming soon. The latest Pixar Animation film tells the story of the in-universe movie in the Toy Story franchise that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy line, with Chris Evans voicing the famous space ranger.

Despite a few sentences at the beginning of the film connecting it to Toy Story lore, Lightyear has divided audiences about its relationship to the parent material.

Lightyear set to premiere on Disney+

Pixar has now announced that Lightyear will be available on Disney+ on August 3, 2022. This corresponds to the 45-day theatrical window Disney used before releasing films to Disney+, as seen with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Lightyear has currently grossed $115 million domestically and $213 million worldwide and has fallen to the bottom of the Top 10-weekend box office, implying that it has likely reached its total box office haul. Check the tweet below:

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear‘s voice cast includes Uzo Aduba as the character’s commander and best friend, Alisha Hawthorne; Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, and Dale Soules as the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne.

It also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N.; Mo Morrison and Darby Steel; Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside; Efren Ramirez as Airman Díaz; Keira Hairston as Young Izzy; and Tim Peake as Tim/Mission Control (in U.K. release).

Lightyear will be available for streaming only on Disney+ on August 3.