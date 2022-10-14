Pioner: Upcoming Russian MMORPG Combines Metro Exodus World With Left 4 Dead Gameplay

Pioner is an upcoming post-apocalyptic MMORPG for PC from the Russian developer GFA games that one might call a lovechild of Left 4 Dead and Metro Exodus. There’s little to no information about the game as of now; however, the developers have released a preview of Pioner. It features gruesome gameplay that seems heavily inspired by the likes of Left 4 Dead 2, Verimntide 2, and Metro Exodus.

With a post-apocalyptic setting and first-person narrative, Pioner is an MMORPG that is set to release sometime this year. According to the footage, the game still seems to be in the development phase, and as such no official release date is available at the moment. Moreover, the developers have also not revealed the game engine upon which Pioner is being built.

Pioner Action MMORPG Looks Similar To Metro Exodus

While the game draws heavily from the likes of Metro Exodus, Left 4 Dead 2, and Vermintide 2, it also features its own unique elements. With big swamp snakes to lightning zombies in what seems to be an open world, Pioner is sure to turn many heads when it launches on PC. Oh, and one more thing about the game’s environment, some elements of the Pioner’s world are sure to trigger Tryphophobia in a few unlucky players.

According to the GFA games’ website, “PIONER is an Action MMORPG game where your main goal is survival and exploration. Secret Soviet underground factories, machines, and labs; abandoned settlements that were inhabited by vermin and mutants. Island collapsing before your eyes, can you survive and save the population?”

Although Pioner is an upcoming MMORPG, the game will also likely focus on PvE mode. By giving fans an open world to explore, a story, and the ability to raid other settlements, the game looks to be a complete package. As for the question, ‘Will Pioner stand out amongst behemoths like The Elder Scrolls, Star Wars: The Old Republic, World of Warcraft, and others?’ We’ll have to wait for an official release date to find out more.