From Pinocchio To Thor: Love And Thunder, Here’s What To Watch On Disney+ Day

With recent releases such as Turning Red and the phenomenal Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Disney+ has a slew of brilliant titles set to debut in 2022. With Disney+ Day approaching on September 8, the streaming service still has a lot of new and imaginative content to satisfy its devoted fanbase.

This year’s Disney+ Day selection includes live-action remakes, nature documentaries, short films, and more. With such a diverse range of materials and projects, it’s nearly impossible for Disney’s diverse fanbase not to find something to binge-watch. Here’s a breakdown of each film and series set to debut on the platform during this year’s Disney Plus Day.

Disney+ Day 2022 Premieres: Streaming Schedule

10. Growing Up

This show, described by Disney as a “hybrid docu-series,” follows a group of ten young people aged 18 to 22 as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence in the modern era. This series is set to meet the demand for cultural and social representation in spades at a time when it is in high demand.

The cast comprises several people from many walks of life. And they tell their stories and experiences in a biographical and creative way. Because Disney has long been in the business of narrative, allowing the studio a new way of merging fact and fiction with truth and artistic visuals.

9. Remembering

Starring Brie Larson, this short film follows the story of a writer who struggles with a common job problem all creatives face eventually. They are searching for a brilliant idea that they can’t quite place. She becomes distracted by a phone call, losing concentration and a brilliant idea (represented by a beam of light) in the process. Her attempt to regain her train of thought leads to a journey through her imagination.

This journey through the mind appears to be heavily influenced by Inside Out. But that should only benefit the surrealist fantasy. It’s not as if Disney hasn’t dabbled in the subconscious before.

8. Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Disney’s collaboration with National Geographic has given Disney+ subscribers access to many amazing adventures. With so many documentaries and television shows taking viewers to the South American jungles and the Egyptian tombs, Bertie Gregory will need to significantly raise the bar with his upcoming Epic Adventure.

This upcoming series will be a collection of animal-focused adventures that will take viewers worldwide to see animals like cheetahs, sharks, and other creatures in their natural habitat. Fans of the legendary Jeff Corwin will feel right at home with this wildlife show.

7. Frozen Sing-A-Longs

Despite the fact that the most recent film is three years old, many die-hard Disney fans are still suffering from Frozen fever. Given that it is the studio’s most financially successful property, it stands to reason that Disney would want to keep the hype going.

Love or hate the Frozen movies, one thing is certain: the soundtracks are intoxicating. To emphasize this point, Disney is releasing sing-along versions of both films in the hopes of increasing viewership. Fans can now belt out “Into The Unknown” with their favorite ice queen.

6. Tierra Incógnita

Disney’s upcoming Latin American horror series, Tierra Incógnita, is scheduled to debut this September and looks to be an absolutely spine-tingling thrill ride. Disney can get unexpectedly dark, and this upcoming series is undoubtedly proof of that.

This new mystery show features a conspiracy involving missing parents, an abandoned theme park, and a shadowy figure with an icy touch. The elements of this project are so captivating and intriguing that even non-Spanish-speaking fans will want to check it out.

5. The Simpsons: Welcome To The Club

Over the years, The Simpsons have mixed and mingled with a wide range of characters. Homer, Marge, and the kids have met Loki, Goofy, and the Star Wars cast. Thanks to their inclusion on Disney+. It was only a matter of time before the princesses were added to the list.

Lisa, with her neurotic personality and snobbish attitude, may seem like the last candidate to join the ranks of Disney royalty, but therein lies the comedy gold. Of course, if Disney’s description is correct, she might find better company among the villains.

4. Cars On The Road

Fans of Pixar’s Cars haven’t seen the cast in a while. And it appears Lightning McQueen, Mater, Sally, and the rest of their four-wheeled pals are returning for another adventure down Route 66 in the upcoming Cars on the Road.

When Mater receives an invitation to his sister’s wedding, he and his good friend Lightning embark on a cross-country road trip, encountering a variety of colourful characters along the way. According to the trailer, they’ll be tangoing with monster trucks, a Vegas-style circus, dino-cars, and a gang of Mad-Max-style nitro cars. And they’re not in Radiator Springs any longer.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ was a triumphant entry into the Star Wars saga. And this section of the grand space opera was created with great care, devotion, and attention to detail. A Jedi’s Return will show a behind-the-scenes look at Master Kenobi and his exile on Tatooine.

While it may appear to be a standard how-it-is-made feature at first glance, the trailer reveals that the documentary is a far more intimate affair than the typical movie/show-making process. With interviews and reflections on what the characters and Star Wars mean to the cast and crew, it’s shaping up to be a complex and emotional project.

2. Thor: Love And Thunder

Of course, no Disney+ Day would be complete without at least one MCU addition. Thor: Love and Thunder is on its way to fill that void. Following the events of the Infinity Saga, Asgard’s favourite golden child has returned and is ready to take on Gor, the God-Butcher, with vengeance.

This chapter of Thor’s saga will be a true classic superhero film. While complex characters like Captain America and Iron Man deal with compelling stories about honor and duty, it’s more fun to watch Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy beat up some bad guys.

1. Pinocchio

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s Pinocchio is perhaps the most anticipated film joining Disney+ day this year. This seemingly true-to-form reimagining of the 1940s classic, led by the incomparable Tom Hanks as Geppetto, is set to premiere this September alongside the rest of the streaming service’s new content.

Although Disney’s live-action remakes have had a hit-or-miss track record in recent years, the trailer for the film looks promising. There are definitely visual echoes of the Lady and the Tramp remake. But hopefully, the film can stand on its own without any strings attached.

And there’s more!

Offline, AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with $5 screenings of Thor: Ragnarok, Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and, Newsies from September 8 to 19 at select locations. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to a Disney+ showing will receive a free poster, and Disney+ subscribers may enjoy a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5.

Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney Resort in Florida will allow Disney+ subscribers to enter 30 minutes before the parks open. They will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads at select photo studio sites around the parks. Both locations in the United States will celebrate with character meet-and-greets, photo ops, and other activities. Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris will provide guests with special entertainment and other perks.

Of course, a Disney+ subscription is required to participate in the festival. For the time being, the subscription costs $8 per month or $80 per year, or $14 to $20 per month for the Disney+ bundle (which includes Hulu with or without advertisements and ESPN+). Starting December 8, the Walt Disney Company will raise the price of Disney+ to $8 per month for the new ad-supported tier or $11 per month (or $110 per year) for the ad-free alternative.