‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Release Date Teased By Rick Riordan

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the best-selling book series of the same name. The story follows Percy on his various adventures to prevent the titans of Greek mythology from destroying the world in the 21st century.

Season 1 of the latest adaptation is expected to cover The Lightning Thief. It will follow a 12-year-old Percy as he comes to terms with his supernatural abilities and embarks on a journey to recover Zeus’ master lightning bolt.

Early in May, audiences got their first glimpse of Percy Jackson’s main trio. Regarding the release, the creator Riordan previously predicted that the Disney+ show would not premiere until 2023 at the earliest. However, now that filming has begun, the author is revising his projections.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians might not release until early 2024

Speaking about the same on his blog, Riordan informs readers that Percy Jackson and the Olympians might not release until early 2024. In a new post on his website, he revealed that his previous expectations had changed and that filming the rest of season 1 would take several months longer. He said:

Previously, I have said that my own personal best guess was sometime in 2023. I also warned you that this could definitely change. Now that I have a somewhat better understanding of the work involved, here’s what I am estimating: It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one, which is roughly one month of filming per episode (eight episodes total), though very often we are filming pieces of 101, 102, or even 103 out of order on any given day, depending on what set we are using.

He continued:

That means post-production will begin in early 2023 when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months, and that’s not even accounting for closed-captioning, subtitling and dubbing into other languages for our international viewers. That takes another army of people to accomplish.

He also added:

Given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024. Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

The cast of the series includes Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and plenty more talented actors. Hopefully, this series will live up to the high expectations that fans have placed on it. At the very least, beating out the 2010 film won’t be too difficult.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to air sometime in early 2024 exclusively on Disney+.