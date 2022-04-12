People Are Buying More Mac Computers Amid Declining PC Market: Gartner

Analytics firm Gartner has released its PC market shipment report for Q1 2022. When comparing Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, the worldwide PC market has declined by 7.3%. The numbers are even worse in the United States with a decline of 16%.

Gartner analysts think the decline in the PC market is mainly due to poor Chromebook sales. But what’s surprising is that despite the decline in the PC market; Apple has continued to grow its Mac shipments and market share. For reference, the total PC shipments for Q1 2022 were 77.5 million units as per the Gartner report.

Rising Mac Shipments

Apple managed to sell 7 million Macs worldwide in the first quarter of 2022; it’s an increase of 5,00,000 from Q1 2021. The increase in Mac sales has helped Apple increase its market share in the global PC market to 9%, up from 7.7%.

The growth in Mac sales is even more in the United States. Apple has sold three million Macs in the United States alone. Gartner estimates it as an increase of 18.6% over Q1 2021. With this sharp increase in Mac sales, Apple has increased its market share in the U.S. PC market from 10 to 15%.

The increase in Mac sales was expected. Apple announced a two-year transition period from Intel to Apple Silicon. The transition has been smooth so far, and we have seen four very capable chips in the Apple M1 lineup. Besides the new chip, Apple has launched many new Macs, including the 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro and the latest Mac Studio desktop.

The growth is expected in the upcoming quarters as well. Apple is working on two new Mac models that are expected to launch in the summer or fall of 2022. One of the models will be a re-designed MacBook Air that is rumored to launch at WWDC 2022.

What do you guys think about the increase in Mac sales globally? What are the main reasons for it? Do let us know in the comments.