When Is Peaky Blinders Season 6 Releasing On Netflix?

Steven Knight’s beloved period drama Peaky Blinders started airing back in 2013. It has been nine years since then, but the love for the show has been through the roof. But like all good things, the show is finally ending with Peaky Blinders season 6.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The popular TV show’s final season has already finished airing in the UK. That begs the question of when will it come to Netflix? After all, seasons 1-5 are already on the streaming giant. The Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release date is closer than you think.

The show will be added to the streaming service’s library on June 10, 2022. As for its release time, you can start watching it online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. To get a better hang of its release time in other regions, feel free to check our guide on Netflix release time schedule.

We are sure you must be wondering, can you watch the show for free? Well, you aren’t the only one wondering that. So let’s shed some light on whether you can watch Peaky Blinders’ final season for free or not.

Can I watch ‘Peaky Blinders’ for free on Netflix?

Image credit: BBC

Sorry for delivering the bad news; Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users. This means you cannot stream the adventures of Thomas Shelby and co. on Netflix for free per se. However, many offers allow you to get a free account of the streaming service. You can check them out below:

Find your dream job

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99 Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month

What to expect from ‘Peaky Blinders’ season 6?

The final season of the long-running show will feature six episodes in total. All episodes have gotten some pretty good reviews from critics and fans alike. So like in previous seasons, you will thoroughly enjoy the finals season of the show.

It will be full of violence, amazing acting, and great music. All things considered, you will enjoy the final ride of the Peaky Blinders gang.

What are your expectations from the show? If you have already watched it, feel free to drop a spoiler-free review in the comments section below.