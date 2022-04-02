Peaky Blinders Season 6 Finale: How To Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6

Peaky Blinders is finally coming to an end, with episode 6 serving as the last episode of season 6. Meanwhile, for fans looking for ways to watch the season 6 finale of Peaky Blinders, this article will cover the subject, so stick to the end to find out.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

At the same time, Peaky Blinders’ director Anthony Byrne has said that episode 6 of season 6 would be very different than what fans have experienced watching the series previously. Being the season 6 finale, episode 6 will also have a longer runtime.

Moreover, in an interview with the RadioTimes, Byrne said, “It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we’ve done before. It’s very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it’s a kind of dry run for the feature film.” Speaking of the Peaky Blinders movie, which is expected to drop sometime in 2024, Byrne said this about the movie, “untold story that happened in the Second World War, which the Peakys are going to be involved in.”

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6

Meanwhile, coming back to Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6, we could see Michael Gray’s release from prison; moreover, his revenge against Tommy Shelby. However, as usual, this time too, Tommy Shelby has a piece of information about Gina that only he possesses, the affair of Sir Oswald Mosley and Michael’s wife, Gina. Which Tommy can use to leverage out of the situation or turn the tides in his favor; it will be interesting to see how it turns out in the last episode of Peaky Blinders.

Image: Peaky Blinders

On the contrary, the last episode revealed Tommy Shelby’s throat condition and the reason behind the fits. Tommy Shelby was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, which gave fans a blow as they predicted when Tommy Shelby would die; will it be in Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 6? Or will it be in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie?

While we’ll leave that to the show to tell us, let’s talk about when the Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale releases and where and how you can watch it online?

“Shall we witness the final act?”



The end has come. #PeakyBlinders concludes Sunday at 9pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer with an extended feature-length episode. pic.twitter.com/AACPn4GCuU — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) March 30, 2022

Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale release schedule

The last episode of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is titled “Lock and Key.” The episode will be feature-length with a runtime of 81 minutes. As for the release date, episode 6 will air on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, on BBC at 9 P.M. GMT. While the episode will air on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., Peaky Blinders fans can watch Peaky Blinders season 6 finale from anywhere.

How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale from anywhere in the world

Peaky Blinders fans can use a VPN service to watch the final episode on BBC iPlayer as it goes online from any part of the world. Meanwhile, you can check our list of the best VPN services you can use to stream the episode. However, we suggest you go with ExpressVPN, a reliable and safe VPN service that provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN and watch Peaky Blinders on BBC iPlayer for free

30-day Money-back Guarantee Assurance

And with this, we come to the end of this article, as the long run Peaky Blinders is finally coming to an end. However, fans have something else coming their way; according to rumors, the production of the Peaky Blinders movie is expected to start in April 2022.