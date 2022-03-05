“Peaky Blinders” Season 6 Episode 2 Release Schedule & Streaming Guide

For fans looking for the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Episode 2 release schedule, look no further. In this article, we’ll be sharing every detail about the next episode of the gangster saga. Most importantly, where can fans watch ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 outside the UK?

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

While we’re surely going to talk about how and where you can watch ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Episode 2 online, let’s first talk about what happened in the last episode. Also, this article will be full of spoilers for those who haven’t watched the last episode of season 6, so skip the recap part.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Recap

With the arrival of the first episode of season 6, Tommy Shelby and the gang are back. Meanwhile, the new season also brought some new and interesting characters to the show’s plot. Along with this, we also saw the show’s goodbye to Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray; McCrory passed away from cancer during the pandemic and was written off the show.

Furthermore, we also got to see past the cliffhanger of the previous season, when Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby survived his attempted suicide. As to how he survived? Thanks to his brother Arthur Shelby, who removed all the bullets from Tommy’s gun on their way back.

Along with this, a phone call reveals to Tommy Shelby and the fans how Shelby’s plot to kill Oswald Mosley was spoiled by the IRA. The woman on the phone also admitted being part of the organization that saved Oswald Mosley and killed 3 of his comrades. More importantly, how they removed the “crutch” that Tommy lent on. With a clear hint towards Polly Gray. Moreover, the lady blamed Tommy by saying, “the deaths of your people are your own responsibility because you consistently fail to understand your own limitations.”

And now here we are, 4 years after the tragic events, and Tommy is trying to make his way into the US, making a supply chain for the ‘finest powder in the world.’ Oh, and while Tommy had given up drinking, we saw everyone offering him a drink. Along with this, we saw Tommy strategically putting Michael in jail on his way back to Boston.

At the same time, the first episode ended with Lizzie telling Tommy about Ruby’s health and the Gypsy words that she muttered, “Tikna Mora O being.” Upon hearing this, Tommy Shelby sets sail back to England.

Episode 2 of Peaky Blinders Season 6, titled “Black Shirt,” will come out on Sunday, March 6th, 2022. As for the release time, the next episode of season 6 of the gangster saga will air at 9 P.M. GMT. Yes, that’s right, the show will only air in the UK; for fans outside the UK, fret not as you can watch the series alongside its original run. As for how you can watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 online anywhere in the world, check out the next part.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 online?

Who doesn’t want to watch a series with its original run, be free of any spoilers looming over the internet? And if you think you can’t watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 2 online, think again. Sure, the process is a bit time-consuming, and you will probably have to shell out some bucks, but what good shows are free!

Enough with the blabbering; let’s get straight to it. Fans outside the UK can watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders by installing a VPN. As the show only airs on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer, there’s no other option to watch the series yet. Other than waiting for it to be released on other platforms.

As for which VPN to choose, you can check out our list of the best VPN services which ought to help you decide better. Meanwhile, we recommend using ExpressVPN, which also happens to provide a 30-day money-back guarantee. Remember, you only have to register to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 on BBC iPlayer; the service doesn’t charge you anything and is completely free of cost.

Get ExpressVPN and watch Peaky Blinders on BBC iPlayer for free

30-day Money-back Guarantee Assurance

Well, with that, we come to the end of this article. Make sure to check out our weekly streaming guides on Peaky Blinders Season 6 and recap. As for watching Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 2 online, a VPN is a sure-shot way to watch it.