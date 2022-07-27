Overlord Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In Overlord season 4, Ainz Ooal Gowl has just one goal. He wants to make sure that all the species around the world can live together in harmony. To achieve that, he has given up on the idea of world domination. In Overlord season 4 episode 4, Ainz got one step closer to achieving his goal.

The much anticipated fight between Ainz and Warrior King took place in this episode. As expected, Ainz was too much for the hero of the Colosseum. When the two begin fighting, with each passing second, it became more apparent that Ainz was too much for the Warrior King.

Towards the end of the episode, Warrior King requested Ainz to kill him in a single blow. The latter respects the wishes of the former and proceeds to kill him effortlessly. Thus, gaining control over the people of the Baharuth Kingdom in the blink of an eye.

Image credit: Studio Madhouse

The latest addition to the anime arrived online on July 26, 2022. As usual, it was added to the streaming giant Crunchyroll at 10:00 PM JST/7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET/7:30 PM IST.

Like the previous week, there is still no word when the show will come to Funimation or any other legal streaming service for that matter. Meanwhile, here’s our streaming guide on Overlord season 4 episode 3 right here.

Can I watch Overlord season 4 episode 4 for free online?

Since the show is yet to arrive on any other streaming service than Crunchyroll, you simply cannot watch it for free. Crunchyroll is a subscription-based streaming service and, on top of that, offers no free trial to new users.

This concludes our guide on the latest episode of Overlord. Did you enjoy the episode? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.