Is It Possible To Watch Overlord Season 4 Episode 3 For Free?

Overlord’s fourth season has focused on Ainz trying to make every species live together in harmony. But as expected, it’s not an easy task by any means. Every species has its reasons to hate others. Ainz will try to solve that issue in Overlord season 4, episode 3.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The new episode took the titular character to Baharuth Empire. Additionally, Ainz lost his trusted servants in Albedo and Demiurge. It happened because the two only cared about world domination. On top of that, many other characters are working from the shadows to destroy Ainz.

Will he manage to deal with them? Well, that’s what Overlord season 4 episode 3 will focus on. On that note, let’s look at the streaming details of the new episode. But before we begin, check our guide on Overlord season 4 episode 2 right here.

When was Overlord season 4 episode 3 released?

Image credit: Studio Madhouse

Like most anime, Overlord season 4 follows a weekly release schedule. The latest episode of the anime was released on July 19, 2022, at 10:00 JST. Elsewhere, it was released at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET/7:30 PM IST.

As for watching it online, similar to season 4 episode 2, you can head over to Crunchyroll. However, there is still no word about when the series’ new season will come to Funimation.

Find your dream job

Can I watch Overlord season 4 episode 3 for free online?

Unfortunately, as things stand right now, you cannot watch the anime for free. Crunchyroll is a subscription-based streaming service. On top of that, it doesn’t provide a free trial to new users too. So to watch your favorite anime on the platform, you need to purchase a subscription to it.

This concludes our guide on the new episode of Overlord season 4. Have you already watched it? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.