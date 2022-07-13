Is It Possible To Watch “Overlord” Season 4 Episode 2 For Free?

Touted as one of the season’s most highly-rated anime, it puts a lot of pressure on the creators. However, watching the anime’s first episode last week was simply breathtaking. The anime is current the best-rated anime of the season, second just to Made in Abyss season 2. Fans will be hoping the same from Overlord season 4, episode 2.

The season 4 premiere showed Ainz in confusion due to the missing previous members of his guild. Although the new members of his guild are truly loyal servants, Ainz isn’t impressed. They are just a bunch of yes-men. Elsewhere, Ainz is also working hard to create a kingdom where humans and non-humans can live in harmony.

His master plan is to rule over as many lands as possible to unite the two species. But will his plan succeed? We will find out in Overlord season 4, episode 2. For now, let’s talk about the streaming details of the anime.

‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 2 release: Where to watch it online?

Image credit: Studio Madhouse

The latest episode of the anime was released on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 PM JST. Around the world, the anime was released at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET/7:30 PM IST.

As for watching it online, you will have to head over to none other than Crunchyroll. Speaking of Crunchyroll, feel free to check out Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 2 on the platform.

Can I watch ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 2 for free?

Since Crunchyroll is a subscription-based website, you must pay money to access its shows. Additionally, it doesn’t even provide a free trial. Had it provided a free trial, you could have used to watch your favorite anime on it, albeit for a limited period.

This concludes our guide on the latest episode of Overlord season 4. Have you already watched it online? Let us know your views in the comments section below.