“Outer Range” Episode 7 & 8 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch The Season Finale Online?

‘Outer Range’ has been a weekly dose of flabbergasted episodes for mystery thriller fans. The series started airing back in April 2022 and so far has done incredibly well. But like every good thing, it will end soon. With the release of ‘Outer Range’ episodes 7 & 8 around the corner, we are closer to the season 1 finale than ever.

The last two episodes of the foremost season are slated for a global release on May 06, 2022. Instead of the standard release schedule, it will be available to stream online at 12:00 AM GMT. This means it will already be released at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET on May 05, 2022.

With that being said, let’s focus on where to watch the last two episodes of the show online. But before that, you might want to check out our streaming guide on ‘Outer Range’ episodes 5 & 6.

Where to watch ‘Outer Range’ episodes 7 & 8 online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The 2022 mystery thriller has been an addictive series for fans of the genre. They have used Amazon Prime Video to stream the series online. If you haven’t started it yet, then you can find all the episodes of ‘Outer Range’ on Prime Video now.

Also, considering the OTT platform provides a free 30-day trial to new users, you can use that offer to watch Prime Video titles for free. But keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer. So once you exhaust the free trial, you’ll be required to purchase a subscription.

Will there be an ‘Outer Range’ season 2?

As of now, there is no confirmation for the ‘Outer Range’ season 2. However, considering it has received mostly positive feedback from fans, it will most likely return for another season. Once we get a confirmation on the same, we will update you about the same.

With that being said, this concludes with our guide on ‘Outer Range’ episodes 7 & 8. What are your expectations from the last two episodes of this season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.