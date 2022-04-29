“Outer Range” Episode 5 & 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

In April 2022, many amazing TV shows were released in each genre. However, ‘Outer Range’ in the thriller drama has simply been too good. Each week, two episodes of the show are released online. For this week, our focus will be on ‘Outer Range’ episodes 5 & 6.

Starting things off with their release date, they arrived online on April 29, 2022, at 12:00 AM GMT. However, it means the episodes were available at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET on April 28, 2022, due to the time difference. So depending on the region, you can watch the series on either day.

Speaking of watching the show, we are sure you must be wondering where to watch Outer Range online, right? Well, if that’s the case, then you have come to the right place. We will just discuss that in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where do I watch ‘Outer Range’ episodes 5 & 6 online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The popular thriller series is an Amazon Prime Video original. This means you can watch it online on Prime Video. Additionally, the streaming service also provides a free trial to new users. So you can use that offer and give it a try before completely committing yourself to it.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to watch something else on Prime Video, then we have a perfect suggestion for you. Try watching “Upload” season 2 on the OTT platform. We are sure you will love it.

Is ‘Outer Range’ worth watching?

If you watched HBO Max’s renowned series Westworld and loved it, you will certainly love Outer Range. Although you will find a lot of supernatural stuff happening in the Prime Video series. As for the plot, here is what the official synopsis of the web series says:

“A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.”

This concludes with our guide on ‘Outer Range’ episodes 5 & 6. Feel free to share your opinions about it in the comments section below.