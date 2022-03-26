Oscars 2022: Here’s How To Watch The Academy Awards Live

The Oscars are back again this year as the 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place on Sunday, March 27th,2022. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a way to watch the Oscars ceremony right from the comfort of your bedroom, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll let you know how to watch the Oscars online and on which platform.

Furthermore, for the fans interested in knowing the location, this year’s Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Moreover, first-time hosts, the trio Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes are taking the helm and hosting the ceremony.

On the contrary, you can watch this year’s Oscar nominations to prepare yourself better, including the Japanese drama flick Drive My Car, The Power of The Dog, King Richard, Don’t Look Up, Belfast, among others. At the same time, you can also check out our list of this year’s Oscar nominations to watch online. While we’re on the topic, Netflix’s The Power of The Dog is leading the pack with 12 Oscar nominations this year.

How to watch the Oscars live

Meanwhile, for the ‘how to watch the Oscars live’ part, we’ll be diving into the list with keeping certain regions in mind. And without wasting any more time, let’s get straight to it.

How to watch Oscars in the US & Canada

This year’s Oscars are scheduled to air on ABC on March 27th, 2022, at 8 p.m EDT and 5 p.m. PDT. The ones who don’t have cable TV can access ABC via live TV services like FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV Stream.

For our Canadian friends, the timings for the Oscars are the same; however, the platform to watch is CTV.

How to watch Oscars in the UK

The time for this year’s Oscars is 1 a.m. GMT. As for where to watch the ceremony, British fans can tune into Sky cinema’s Oscars channel.

How to watch Oscars in India

For the Indian movie fanatics, the ceremony will air on Disney+Hotstar at 5:30 p.m; on March 28th, 2022.

How to watch the Oscars from anywhere in the world

While this year’s Oscars will air on ABC, you can watch the Oscars ceremony even if you do not have access to ABC, Disney+Hotstar, or any other official platform. Since the Oscars will be airing live in different parts of the world, watching it online is pretty easy; you need a stable VPN connection to tune in and watch the ceremony from any part of the world. Meanwhile, as for which VPN service is best for you, make sure to check out our list for the best VPN services and judge for yourself.

Along with this, you can check the Oscars’ official list of where you can watch the ceremony worldwide.

In addition to the watch guide, make sure you’re prepped for the ceremony; and in light of that, we’ll list down the Oscar nominations for 2022, make sure to check it out.

Oscar 2022 nominations

Best Picture

Drive My Car

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Don’t Look Up

Dune

CODA

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Director

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

– Drive My Car Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

– Licorice Pizza Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

– West Side Story Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

– The Power of the Dog Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

– Being the Ricardos Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

– Tick, Tick…Boom! Will Smith – King Richard

– King Richard Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

– The Tragedy of Macbeth Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Best Actress

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

– Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

– Being the Ricardos Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

– The Eyes of Tammy Faye Kristen Stewart – Spencer

– Spencer Olivia Colman – The Lost daughter

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench – Belfast

– Belfast Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog

– The Power of the Dog Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

– West Side Story Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

– The Lost Daughter Aunjanue Ellis – Kin Richard

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

– Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

– The Power of the Dog Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

– The Power of the Dog Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

– Belfast Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best International Film

Drive My Car – Japan

– Japan The Hand of God – Italy

– Italy The Worst Person in the World – Norway

– Norway Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

– Bhutan Flee – Denmark

Best Documentary Feature Film

Flee

Attica

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Ascension

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Luca

Flee

Raya and the last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Cinematography

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

– West Side Story Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

– Nightmare Alley Greig Fraser – Dune

– Dune Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

– The Tragedy of Macbeth Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

And with that, we come to the end of this article; while there are other categories, we decided to keep it a bit short and mention the ones above there.