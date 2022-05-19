OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ With Complete Specifications Spotted at TENAA

The ‘OPPO Reno 8’ series is expected to launch on May 23, and in some parts of Asia, it is anticipated to make a mark by the end of June 2022. The ‘Reno 8’ series will comprise three variants: ‘Reno 8,’ ‘Reno 8 Pro,’ and ‘Reno 8 Lite.’

Last week, an OPPO Smartphone with the model number PFZM10 appeared in the Geekbench benchmarking site’s database. According to the listing, it comes with a Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, and many experts speculate that it’s the Reno 8 Pro+ smartphone.

Although we are still waiting for an official announcement, the supposed Reno 8 Pro+ was seen with the complete range of specifications at TENAA.



Image Credit – TENAA

OPPO PFZM10 Specifications

The OPPO PFZM10, as per the TENAA listing, comes with some excellent features that make it an impeccable choice. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a complete HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It is also rumored to carry support for the 120 Hz refresh rate.

For photography enthusiasts, it offers a front camera with 32 megapixels, ideal for selfies smartphone’s back panel comprises a 50-megapixel main camera with an ultrawide lens of 8 megapixels and a macro camera of 2 megapixels. It will be a Dimensity 8100-Max-powered smartphone.

If you are concerned about the memory, the two main memory deviations are 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The other features 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of built-in storage. The 4,500mAh battery power will ensure you get plenty of usage time. As per reports, it may also be compatible with 80W fast charging.

The interface and OS requirements are also met. The phone offers other features like the ColorOS-based Android 12 operating system with notable features like the in-screen fingerprint scanner mechanism.

OPPO PFZM10 Variations:

The phone will be available in three main variants per the pre-order listing. It includes the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, GB RAM + 256 GB storage and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The Reno 8 Pro+ colors:

The phone will be available in three main colors: Undercurrent (black), Xiaoyaoqing (mint), and Roaming Gray.