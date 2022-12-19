Oppenheimer Latest Trailer, Release Date & Cast: Here’s Everything To Know

On July 16, 1945, the history of Mankind came to a turning point as the renowned scientist Robert Oppenheimer gazed upon the first detonation of the weapon of mass destruction. The father of the atomic bomb altered the meaning of death and destruction with his iconic invention. After almost 78 years, the legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan will present this intriguing story on the big screen.

Oppenheimer documents the life and invention of the great physicist Robert Oppenheimer. He was the primary asset to the US government’s nuclear bomb research project. So far, the makers have teased the fans with some hearth-throbbing posters, star-studded cast, etc.

However, we finally have the new official trailer of this masterpiece. Along with the spine-chilling trailer, the makers have also shared its release date. Today, we’ll be discussing all the information about the movie in this streaming guide. So without any further ado, let’s get started down below.

Oppenheimer’s latest trailer unveils the Atomic bomb

The trailer starts off with the introduction of the flawed scientist Oppenheimer whose brilliant mind hides all his mistakes. As the snippet moves on, we get to see the group of scientists assembling the lethal weapon. The flawed scientist can be seen in a dilemma about detonating the bomb. However, the reluctant pressure from the government to send help in World War II made him more determined in his work.

The timer ticks down, and mysterious music in the background sets a perfect thriller tone to the trailer. Finally, the snippet concludes with the detonation of a catastrophic weapon. Keeping all that in mind, let’s shed some light on the storyline of this masterpiece.

What will Oppenheimer be about?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The epic war film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. It will unfold the conflicts and political surroundings of the nuclear bomb. Moreover, it will portray a closer look at the life of the complicated man who started it all.

While Nolan is famous for making such intense films, Oppenheimer was a big challenge for him. The visual effects and building up the same thrill and suspense needed a lot of time and effort. However, the director made it all look easy with his incredible team. Speaking of his team, let’s have a look at the star-studded cast down below.

Oppenheimer Cast

Cillian Murphy will be playing the titular scientist Robert Oppenheimer. Moreover, actress Florence Pugh will be working opposite him. In addition, the film also boards Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and many others.

The film is slated to release in nearby cinemas on July 21, 2023. Until the masterpiece arrives, check out our streaming guide on the latest hit, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.