“Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 is the next installment of the massively popular comedy series that aired in 2021. Starring comedy genius Steve Martin along with Selena Gomez and Martin Short, they play a trio of neighbors fascinated by true crime stories.

So when a murder occurs in their apartment building, all three of them set out to find the killer. And find the killer they did at the end of season 1. But then they ended up getting framed for the murder of Board President Bunny Folger instead. So where will the trio end up now? You will have to watch the new season to find out.

Image Credit: Hulu

The show will be releasing its first two episodes on June 28, 2022, at midnight pacific time and 3 a.m. eastern time. After that, we will be getting a new episode every Tuesday. But where is it going to be streaming? If you have seen season 1, you probably know the answer already.

That’s right; the show will be streaming exclusively on Hulu. Along with the new episodes, you can watch the first season on it right here as well.

Can I watch Only Murders In The Building Season 2 for free on Hulu?

Hulu is a paid streaming service, so you must pay its subscription fee to access its awesome catalog. And most streamers don’t provide a free trial either. But Hulu is not one of them, so you can get a free trial if you’re a new user. But free trials are pretty short, so if you’re looking for a free subscription, here are a few ways to get them-

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

And that concludes our guide on this great series. Since you’ve made it this far, allow us to recommend another series. ‘Westworld’ is one of the best sci-fi show ever, and it also just got its long-awaited new season. Check our guide on ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1 if interested.