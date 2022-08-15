“Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In the last episode, the identity of the glitter guy was finally revealed and really left us wondering what this means for Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 9. We’re, of course, talking about detective Kreps being revealed as the glitter guy to Mable. This certainly shook her since this is the same person that has been working on the case for Bunny’s murder.

So as we move onto the new episode titled “Sparring Partners,” Mable will definitely be the focus of it. She will have to do something to find out the motive behind detective Kreps’ actions. But don’t forget Charles and Oliver, who are apparently having a brawl, confronting their deepest parental struggles. We can only imagine how all this will lead to the killer and clear the trio’s name once and for all.

Saying anymore about the episode might lead to spoilers, so let’s stop here. Instead, we’ll go over all the streaming details you should know to watch it. But do make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 8 right here. With that said, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Image Credit: Hulu

The episode is set to premiere on August 16, 2022, which is Tuesday. Moreover, the release time for it will be the same as other episodes, which is 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

And just like the previous season, it is available to stream online on Hulu. So check out season 1 and season 2 of this awesome comedy mystery show right here.

How to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2, episode 9 for free?

Hulu is the granddad of all streamers and, as such, demands a subscription fee for you to use its services. However, unlike most streaming services today, Hulu is one of the rare ones to still have a free trial for its new users. So you can just use that to watch the new episode completely for free. But if you have already used it up, you can use these methods to get a free account instead-

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

And there you have it? Why do you think detective Kreps is sabotaging Charles, Oliver, and Mabel? Do you think he’s connected to the killer? And what will Mabel do since now she knows the truth? Will she even tell the other two about it? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.