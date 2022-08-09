“Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last episode, which was the seventh episode, continued the tradition and left fans with quite a cliffhanger, leaving us anxiously waiting for Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 8. The trio is back, but the reunion was not precisely worth celebrating. The entire town is having a black out, and Lucy might be the next target for the killer.

So the next episode, or episode 8, is titled “Hello, Darkness.” And just like the name implies, the city is in darkness because of the blackout. In all this dark and chaos, our podcast trio must reach Lucy as fast as possible, or the killer might get to her first. Lucy, for those that don’t know, is Charles stepdaughter, so the stakes are high for the upcoming episode.

Now that you’re ready to watch episode 8 let’s go over all the streaming details for it. But you can call yourself ready if you have not seen the previous episode yet. So do check out our guide on Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 7 if you haven’t already.

Image Credit: Hulu

The latest or the eighth episode will be released on August 8, 2022. The release time for this and every other episode of this season is 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Furthermore, just like the previous seasons, you can watch it online on Hulu. Check out season 1 and latest episodes of season 2 of this hit comedy mystery series right here.

How to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2, episode 8 for free?

Hulu is one of the biggest and oldest streaming platforms out there. So with that pedigree behind it, of course it is a paid service that requires a subscription fee. But Hulu, unlike other streamers today, still provides a free trial for its new users. So you can opt for that if you’re new and watch the latest episode. But if you’ve already used it up, don’t worry, as we still have some ways for you to get a free Hulu account-

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

And that’s all we have for today. Do you think the trio is finally done with their differences? How do you think the blackout happened? Was it done by the killer? And why is the killer targeting Lucy, Charles’ step daughter? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.