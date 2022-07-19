“Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Only Murders In The Building” season 2 has now had 4 episodes till now, and it is the funniest murder mystery show currently airing right now. The trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are in a race against time to solve the murder of Bunny Folger, and things are going to get even crazier in Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 5.

In the new episode titled “The Tell,” Mabel has a plan and a party. She is hosting a gathering for an eclectic art crowd. But instead of appreciating the fine arts, she wants to use the event to smoke out a liar from the trio. So who’s the liar? Find it out yourself by watching the latest episode.

But before we talk about that, do remember to check out Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4.

The fifth and latest episode was released today, July 19, 2022. The release time for this one and the subsequent episodes is 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

And the platform to watch these episodes on is Hulu. You can watch all the available episodes of this awesome comedy series right here.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 for free?

Many big streamers have now stopped giving away free trials these days. But the veteran of the streaming market, Hulu, refuses to budge on this. It still provides a free trial for its new users. You can use it to watch this comedy series. But if you’ve used up your free trial already, here are some ways to get a free Hulu account:

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

