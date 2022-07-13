When Is “Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Episode 4 Releasing?

Selena Gomez starrer Only Murders in the Building was a superhit show in 2021. So much so, that fans couldn’t wait for it to return. Well, their wish was fulfilled when the second season of the comedy series started airing on June 28, 2022. After three awesome episodes released since then, the fans are waiting for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4.

Following a double-premiere, the show has now reverted back to releasing one episode per week. Although it means fans have to wait for a longer period of time, at the same time it also increases the anticipation for the new episodes.

The new episode of the series is titled “Here’s Looking at You”. It is focused on an unexpected stranger exposing the hidden secrets of Arconia. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the new episode’s release schedule.

Image credit: Hulu

The new episode of Only Murders in the Building has already been released. As for its release date, it was today, i.e., July 12, 2022. It was released at the standard release time of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM ISTT.

You can watch it either on Hulu or Disney+. Speaking of Disney+, feel free to check our guide on the streaming platform’s release time schedule right here.

How to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 4 for free?

Despite being one of the biggest streaming services out there, Hulu still provides a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer to watch the Selena Gomez starrer for free. However, if you have already used the free trial, take a look at the offers below:

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

You can use these methods to get a free account on Hulu. This concludes with our guide on the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2. Did you like the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.