“Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After a fantastic season filled with comedy, mystery, and tension, we’re finally at Only Murders In The Building Season 2, episode 10. These past few episodes have actually been quite interesting in mystery, with ample twists and turns on every corner.

In just the last episode, we saw the reveal of Teddy as Will’s father. But he and Oliver decide to keep this information to themselves only. And there’s also the agonizing cliffhanger ending which hinted that Cindy might be the killer. So now we move on to the finale titled “I Know Who Did It,” which will finally reveal the real killer.

Now that you’re all hyped up, we can finally talk about all the streaming details for the episodes. We’ll take about the release date, platform, and more in this guide. But make sure you’re all caught up by reading our guide on Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 9 too. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

The final episode will premiere on August 23, 2022, which is Tuesday. Furthermore, it will have the same release time as the rest of the episodes, which is 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

And just like the previous season, this one too is available to stream on Hulu. So do watch season 1 and season 2 of this awesome comedy mystery show right here.

How to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 10 for free?

Hulu is one of the biggest competitors in the streaming market. so it’s no surprise that it demands a subscription fee for its services. But unlike the rest of the competition, Hulu gives a free trial to all its new users. So you can opt for that to watch the new episode. But if you have already used that up, you can use these ways to get a free account instead-

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

And that’s all we have for you today. Are you excited for the finale? Who do you think is the murderer of Bunny Folger? And how would you rate this season as a whole? Do you think it’s better than season 1? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.