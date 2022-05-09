OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specs, And More

OnePlus aims to launch its next Nord series smartphone, the Nord 2T globally. The Nord 2T is a successor of the Nord 2 launched last year. Before the official launch, OnePlus Nord 2T is leaked in a couple of unboxing videos uploaded by Dubai-based Indian YouTubers.

Sahil Karoul and SalimBaba Technical have uploaded unboxing videos of Nord 2T on their YouTube channel. The video shows the OnePlus Nord 2T design and its specifications and benchmarks scores.

OnePlus Nord 2T leaked unboxing video

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in a smaller box than its predecessor Nord 2. In his video, the unit Sahil unboxed was a grey color variant of the smartphone. It comes with an in-box 80W charger and a Type-C USB cable. The typical battery capacity of the device is 4500mAh.

Talking about the design, OnePlus has used a metal back and plastic frame. The device also has an alert slider that earlier Nord series smartphones miss. It also has dual stereo speakers and support for two nano-SIM cards. OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED HDR 10+ curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the display is 1080×2400. It features a single punch hole to house the 16MP front camera.

On the performance front, OnePlus has used a new Dimensity 1300 in Nord 2T. Sahil tested the performance of the processor by running benchmarks. In the AnTuTu benchmark, it scored 622964 points. The Geekbench 5 scores are 719 points in single-core and 2760 in multi-core. Lastly, in the 3D benchmarks test Nord 2T processor scored 4638 points.

The average FPS in the gameplay was 27. The device is available in two variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It boots Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box. It also has Wide wine L1 support, so streaming HD content will not be an issue.

Coming to optics, Nord 2T has a triple rear camera setup. The primary lens is a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor. The other two lenses are an 8MP ultra-wide lens coupled with a 2MP macro sensor. It also has OIS and support for 4K 30 fps video recording from the rear camera. Nord 2T gets a 16MP selfie camera that can capture 1080p video.

In terms of pricing, we expect OnePlus to launch Nord 2T at around INR 30,000 in the Indian market. What are your thoughts about Nord 2T design and specifications? Do let us know in the comments.