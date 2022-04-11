OnePlus More Power To You Launch Event Scheduled

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced a launch event in India. The company took to Twitter to announce the date and time of its next launch event. The event is named More Power to You and will take place on 28 April at 7 P.M IST.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou



Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!



Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!

Looking at the teaser image posted along with the tweet, it seems like OnePlus will launch three new products in the Indian market. There are two different smartphone sketches on the teaser image and a pair of TWS earbuds.

OnePlus Launch Event in India

It seems like 2022 will be a busy year for OnePlus. The company recently unveiled its OnePlus 10 series and now eyeing its global launch. But other than its number series, the company is expanding its portfolio by launching products under the Nord series.

Last week, Indian tech leaker Mukul Sharma spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds moniker on the OnePlus website. It is safe to assume that OnePlus Nord Buds will be launching at the event. Although OnePlus had launched many TWS in the Indian market, Nord Buds are going to be the first TWS with Nord branding.

Guessing the two upcoming smartphones will be hard as OnePlus has been working on several smartphones lately. We have heard the news about the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord 2T.

As per our prediction, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite at the 28 April event later this month. The event is almost two weeks away from now, and hopefully, we will hear more about the smartphones OnePlus will be launching in India.

